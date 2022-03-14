Retired NBA legends show mad respect to LeBron James for historic accomplishment

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the only player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists in his career, and several NBA legends took to Twitter to show him some love.

James joined the club in the Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, as he put up 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He shot 10-for-20 from the field and 5-for-11 from beyond the arc in the loss.

Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Eddie Johnson all shared their thoughts on James’ incredible accomplishment.

Congratulations to LeBron James on becoming the only player in NBA history to record 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists in his career! @KingJames — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 14, 2022

Seems like LeBron makes NBA history in every game he plays! 🤯 Laker Nation, that's why I'm so happy he's wearing purple and gold! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 14, 2022

Unbelievable Basketball Player once in a lifetime @KingJames Let it be Known https://t.co/M5JUqirC5F — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) March 14, 2022

Zeke, they have no clue how difficult and unselfish it is to be in a club by yourself like this!Let this sink in people.He possibly will become the all time leading scorer and to 5 in assists. That is called game management. He could have broken Kareem’s record 3 years ago if not — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) March 14, 2022

James continues to etch his name in the history books, and it’s hard not to consider him one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

The Lakers star is also putting up fantastic numbers in the 2021-22 season, but it hasn’t translated to as much team success as in years past, as the Lakers are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc this season.

James’ play this season has gotten him one step closer to passing another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. For his career, James has scored 36,824 points in the regular season.

The Lakers are hoping that James’ play can help them make a run in the playoffs, even though the team is likely going to end up in the play-in tournament this season.

As James continues his historic career, there certainly are going to be more records that he breaks along the way.