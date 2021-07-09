- Report: Washington Wizards have interviewed Phil Handy about head coaching job
Report: Washington Wizards have interviewed Phil Handy about head coaching job
- Updated: July 9, 2021
The Washington Wizards have reportedly interviewed Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy for their head coaching vacancy.
“Turning 50 next month, Phil Handy figures to be a part of other memorable runs,” wrote Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “While he’s made no indication that he is leaving Los Angeles, he does have ambitions to be a head coach someday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told SCNG that Handy interviewed for the Washington Wizards head coaching job last month. More such interviews are likely in the coming years for a coach who has been on a number of winning staffs.”
Handy has been with the Lakers since 2019. Before that, he spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers already lost Jason Kidd this offseason, as he accepted the head coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks. They will surely be hoping to keep Handy within the organization.
The Wizards are looking for a head coach after parting ways with Scott Brooks, who coached the team for the past five seasons.