The tragedy of losing her husband and daughter reportedly impacted Vanessa Bryant in some worrisome ways.

Bryant’s mother Sofia Laine recently sat down for an interview and admitted that Bryant has kicked her out of her home and demanded that she return a car that the Bryant family had seemingly gifted her.

This falling out all takes place in the aftermath of Bryant losing her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year.

“She told me, ‘I need you to get out of this house.’ She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,” Laine said.

The recent admission is especially tragic given previous reports that Laine had been Vanessa Bryant’s “rock” as she grieved the loss of her husband and daughter.

“[Vanessa] is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told US Weekly back in February. “Her mom is always with her and the girls [Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months] and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”

It’s devastating to hear that Vanessa Bryant and her mother are struggling through this incredibly difficult time.

Hopefully, the two are able to make amends with one another soon so that the family can continue to rely on each other for strength through the continuing tragedy of its loss.