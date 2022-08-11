- Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Draymond Green explains why prime Carmelo Anthony was a better scorer than prime Kevin Durant
- Report: Vanessa Bryant cried as her lawyer accused L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos ‘for a laugh’
- LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
- Russell Westbrook’s former teammate hints that Lakers star is preparing for revenge tour this season
- Draymond Green says he isn’t sure 2020 Lakers would’ve won title if they had kept Brandon Ingram over Kyle Kuzma
- Lakers insider says team is trending towards giving up 2 1st-round picks to acquire Kyrie Irving
- Report: Rob Pelinka wants LeBron James to retire a Laker and will provide him ‘every resource possible’ to compete for a title
- Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
Report: Vanessa Bryant cried as her lawyer accused L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos ‘for a laugh’
- Updated: August 11, 2022
One of the most disturbing aspects of the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been the allegation that police officers on the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash took photographs of the grisly site and shared them in unprofessional settings.
During the opening arguments of a civil trial that started on Wednesday, Luis Li, the attorney of Bryant’s widow Vanessa, accused the officers of sharing the photos “for a laugh.”
“Vanessa Bryant’s attorney Luis Li told jurors in his opening statement in U.S. District Court in her invasion of privacy trial against the county that the cell-phone photos shot at the crash scene by a deputy and a fire captain were ‘visual gossip’ viewed ‘for a laugh,’ and had no official purpose,” wrote Andrew Dalton of the Associated Press.
Vanessa Bryant reportedly teared up throughout her attorney’s presentation.
“Vanessa Bryant cried frequently during her lawyer’s presentation,” Dalton added. “She was still wiping tears from her eyes minutes afterward during a break.”
This is not an altogether new story, but it does not make it any less disturbing. Of course, if the allegations turn out to be true, there will surely be a hefty price that the offending officers will have to pay.
As for Vanessa Bryant, it is surely painful to have to relive some of those moments. She’s put on a brave face for so long since her husband’s passing, but there is no doubt that the loss of her husband and daughter has caused a wound that will never truly heal.
As for the Lakers organization, it has done, and will certainly continue to do, everything it can to keep Kobe Bryant’s memory alive.