A new report indicates that the problems posed by dealing with Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis were the basis for the Utah Jazz targeting Derrick Favors in free agency.

In pre-camp meeting with media, Dennis Lindsey said the Lakers matchups last season, particularly the game in SLC, gave the Jazz a clear window into what they were missing defensively, namely the ability to go to big-big lineups. That caused them to focus on Derrick Favors in FA. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 30, 2020

In the three meetings between the Jazz and Lakers last season, the Lakers emerged as the victor all three times, including a 121-96 blowout on the Jazz’s home court last Dec. 4.

In that blowout, Davis had relatively modest numbers of 26 points and six rebounds, but had no problem when it came to shooting from the field by connecting on 9-of-11 attempts.

Favors had previously spent the bulk of his career with the Jazz before being dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans last year. Last month, he came back to Utah by signing a three-year deal in free agency.

The Jazz were eliminated in the NBA playoffs this past season, blowing a 3-1 lead in the opening round to the Denver Nuggets. By getting Favors back, the Jazz are hoping that the challenges that come with facing the defending league champions will be lessened.