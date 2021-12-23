Report: Trevor Ariza enters health and safety protocols, out for Lakers game vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Trevor Ariza for most of the 2021-22 season so far, and it sounds like the veteran is going on the shelf again.

The 36-year-old has reportedly entered health and safety protocols.

Trevor Ariza, just two games into his season after ankle surgery, is out tonight against the Spurs because of the league’s health and safety protocols, the Lakers say — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 23, 2021

Ariza has appeared in just two games for the Lakers this season, so he hasn’t really been able to find his footing. The hope is that availability issues won’t plague him throughout the entire 2021-22 campaign.

He turned in a solid performance in his most recent game. In 21 minutes of action, he was able to go for 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting against the Phoenix Suns. He also added five rebounds.

The Lakers will have to look elsewhere for Ariza’s production until he’s able to return. L.A. will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.