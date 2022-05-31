Report: Trevion Williams among multiple prospects working out for Lakers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers are quite thin when it comes to future draft picks at the moment thanks to a number of trades they have made in the past, but that isn’t keeping them from working out some young prospects.

According to a Tuesday report, the Lakers are bringing in a number of impressive prospects, including Purdue University’s Trevion Williams.

Williams is among a number of names that college hoops fans will surely recognize.

The Lakers are hosting a draft workout today with these participants: Omari Moore – San Jose State

Lester Quinones – Memphis

Trevion Williams – Purdue

Trey McGowens – Nebraska

Will Richardson – Oregon

Brison Gresham – Texas Southern — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) May 31, 2022

Williams is currently projected to be a second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft. He averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season for the Boilermakers and was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.

Though the group of players is certainly intriguing, Williams is generally believed to be the only one who will definitely be selected in the upcoming draft. The rest are predicted to join the NBA ranks as undrafted free agents. That makes a lot of sense considering the fact that the Lakers do not currently own a pick.

While making a deal to get into the first round seems unlikely for the Lakers, they could potentially acquire a second-round pick. According to The Athletic, the Lakers are willing to buy their way into the second round.

“L.A. has been open about using its remaining cash stash (the Lakers can put $4.7 million into a trade between now and July 1) to buy its way into the second round, where the Lakers currently do not have a pick,” John Hollinger and Sam Vecenie reported.

Given that report, it’s quite possible that the Lakers are targeting Williams as a potential option in the second round.

The Lakers have a huge offseason ahead of them. After a massively disappointing 2021-22 season, they’ll have to get a lot of things right if they want to make it back into the upper echelon of the league next year.