Report: Trail Blazers to Be Without Key Big Man in Game 1 vs. Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without big man Zach Collins for Game 1 of the first round against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Blazers big man Zach Collins is out tomorrow versus the Lakers in Game 1 with left ankle inflammation. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 17, 2020

The Blazers squeezed into the 2020 Western Conference playoffs. They finished with the No. 8 seed in the West.

However, it appears that they will be without the services of Collins for the start of the highly anticipated series.

Collins, 22, is putting up 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game this season. He has only played in 11 games this season.

The series between the Lakers and Blazers is expected to be one of the best first-round matchups. The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

The series starts on Tuesday in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.