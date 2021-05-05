- Report: Trail Blazers could be eyeing Lakers assistant Jason Kidd to replace Terry Stotts
- Updated: May 5, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd reportedly is a potential target for the Portland Trail Blazers if they move on from Terry Stotts.
“Stotts, who sources say has less player support now than he did in years past, has one season left (upwards of $6 million),” The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick wrote.
“Among the potential coaching candidates for the Trail Blazers, sources say: Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, [Atlanta] Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan, [Philadelphia] 76ers assistant Dave Joerger, [Los Angeles] Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and [San Antonio] Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry.”
The Blazers are 36-29 this season, but they are still just the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.
Portland was able to make the playoffs last season after a run in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble, but it is possible that the team has reached its peak with Stotts running the show.
Kidd has been an assistant on Frank Vogel’s staff in Los Angeles for the past two seasons.
It is possible that Portland views Kidd’s background as a former star point guard, as well as his experience coaching a championship winning team last season, as a reason to move on from Stotts.
For now, Kidd and the Lakers are focused on avoiding the league’s play-in tournament as they try to get the best seed possible in the competitive Western Conference.