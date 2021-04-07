Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14 due to a calf injury, but he could be close to a return.

According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, there is “some hope” within the Lakers organization that Davis could return after the team’s current road trip.

“Davis has missed the past 23 games because of persistent Achilles’ tendon discomfort and an adjacent calf strain,” Stein wrote. “There is some hope within the organization that he will return to the lineup after the Lakers’ five-game Eastern Conference swing underway, but any injury that involves the Achilles’ tendon, no matter how purportedly mild, is going to spook people until Davis gets back on the floor. Achilles’ tendon injuries remain the most feared in the sport.”

The Lakers have fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference without Davis and star LeBron James in the lineup.

However, Davis’ potential return would certainly help provide a boost to the Lakers’ lineup.

This season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in just 23 games.

With the NBA entering the final stretch of the 2020-21 season, the Lakers need Davis and James to return in order to make a push in the West.

Davis and the Lakers are looking to defend their NBA title from last season.