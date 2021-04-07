- Report: There’s ‘some hope’ within Lakers organization that Anthony Davis will return after current road trip
- Frank Vogel explains why ‘elite shooter’ Ben McLemore will improve Lakers’ chances at defending title
- Latest photo of LeBron James shows how close he is to returning for Lakers
- Video: OG Anunoby flips Dennis Schroder, which leads to multiple ejections in Lakers-Raptors game
- Report: Lakers agree to deal with veteran guard Ben McLemore
- Jared Dudley schools Brandon Marshall after he angrily spews lies about NBA contracts
- Report: 4-part docuseries about former Lakers star Pau Gasol in the works
- Report: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and 4 additional players out for Raptors in game vs. Lakers
- Andre Drummond looking healthy as he participates in Lakers practice
- Report: LeBron James has been getting up at 5 a.m. to rehab his injury, ‘itching’ return to court
Report: There’s ‘some hope’ within Lakers organization that Anthony Davis will return after current road trip
-
- Updated: April 7, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis hasn’t played since Feb. 14 due to a calf injury, but he could be close to a return.
According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein, there is “some hope” within the Lakers organization that Davis could return after the team’s current road trip.
“Davis has missed the past 23 games because of persistent Achilles’ tendon discomfort and an adjacent calf strain,” Stein wrote. “There is some hope within the organization that he will return to the lineup after the Lakers’ five-game Eastern Conference swing underway, but any injury that involves the Achilles’ tendon, no matter how purportedly mild, is going to spook people until Davis gets back on the floor. Achilles’ tendon injuries remain the most feared in the sport.”
The Lakers have fallen to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference without Davis and star LeBron James in the lineup.
However, Davis’ potential return would certainly help provide a boost to the Lakers’ lineup.
This season, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in just 23 games.
With the NBA entering the final stretch of the 2020-21 season, the Lakers need Davis and James to return in order to make a push in the West.
Davis and the Lakers are looking to defend their NBA title from last season.