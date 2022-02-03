Report: There’s ‘hope’ that LeBron James will return for Lakers in next few days

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without LeBron James for the past four games due to swelling in his knee, and it appears he’s going to miss another game on Thursday.

The team has listed James as doubtful for its showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers, but there is hope that the four-time champion will return to lineup sooner rather than later.

"The hope is that he's back in the next few days." Stadium NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on LeBron James' status and when he may return to the Lakers. #TheRally pic.twitter.com/BTWyls2CeV — The Rally (@TheRally) February 3, 2022

“LeBron James is going to continue to manage that knee injury,” Stadium’s Shams Charania said. “He’s dealing with a level of irritation, I’m told. So, it will be a day-to-day treatment managing program that LeBron James is going to have. He’s expected to miss his fifth straight game tonight against the Clippers on the road.”

James’s injury may hold him out of another game, but as he continues to rehab the injury, there is optimism that his return is close.

“He’s officially listed as doubtful,” Charania said. “He’s going to continue to rehab over the next several days, continue to get treatment, and the hope is that he’s back in the next few days, if not the next few games.”

James has played at an MVP-caliber level when he’s been on the floor for the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign. The four-time champion is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have struggled without James and currently are just 25-27 through their first 52 games this season.

The Lakers are certainly hoping that James can return to the lineup soon. The team is trying to climb out of the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference and avoid participating in the league’s play-in tournament to earn a playoff berth this season.