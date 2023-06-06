Report: There are ‘corners’ of Lakers organization that want to bring back D’Angelo Russell

There are “corners” of the Los Angeles Lakers organization that would like to re-sign guard D’Angelo Russell this offseason, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“I actually think there are corners of the organization that would still like D’Angelo Russell back just because they have a void at that position,” Lowe said on his podcast. “They need a point guard.”

The Lakers acquired Russell at the trade deadline in the 2022-23 season in a three-team deal that also sent Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles. It has been reported that the Lakers won’t pursue a max extension with Russell, who can sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension prior to June 30.

There’s no doubt that Los Angeles could use a player at the point guard spot, as Russell and Dennis Schroder are both set to become unrestricted free agents. However, it also seems that the team isn’t keen on committing major money to Russell on his next deal.

During the 2022-23 season, Russell averaged 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc while playing for the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, he had an up-and-down postseason, struggling against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Russell averaged just 6.3 points per game in the Western Conference Finals after putting up 17.4 points per game for the Lakers during the regular season. To make matters worse, Russell had a plus/minus of minus-47 in the Denver series, and he was eventually pulled from the starting lineup as a result.

While that was the bad side of Russell’s play, he was solid in the second round against the Golden State Warriors, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and averaging 14.7 points per game.

The Lakers obviously have a big decision to make regarding Russell, but there are several other free agents on the roster as well. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves are set to become restricted free agents this offseason and could command some serious money on the open market.

In theory, Russell makes sense for the Lakers’ need at the point guard position, but the two sides will have to come to terms on a number that is agreeable for both parties in order for the one-time All-Star to continue his career in Los Angeles.