Report: Talen Horton-Tucker undergoing surgery to repair torn ligament in thumb

- Updated: October 11, 2021
According to a report, Los Angeles Lakers rising star Talen Horton-Tucker is undergoing surgery.
The surgery will repair a torn ligament in his right thumb.
Talen Horton-Tucker is going to undergo surgery to repair the ligament in his right thumb, sources told ESPN.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 11, 2021
It’s unclear how long the Lakers will be without Horton-Tucker, but his surgery comes at an inopportune time. The 2021-22 NBA regular season is rapidly approaching.
The 20-year-old is one of L.A.’s brightest young stars, and he’s entering his third season at the NBA level. Many folks have high expectations for his upcoming campaign.
Horton-Tucker averaged 9.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest last season. He appeared in 65 games in the regular season and got some meaningful minutes in the playoffs.
The Lakers will likely have to go without the former second-round pick for a little while. The team opens its regular season next week against the Golden State Warriors.