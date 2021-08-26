Report: Stephen A. Smith wants to form ESPN dream team with Magic Johnson

ESPN is always looking to add talent to its roster of NBA analysts, and it looks like the network’s star analyst Stephen A. Smith has his eyes set on Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Smith is looking to team up with the five-time NBA champ.

“These days, what Stephen A. Smith wants at ESPN, Stephen A. gets,” Marchand wrote. “Next up, Magic Johnson. “Smith wants to team up with Johnson, possibly on ‘NBA Countdown,’ the pregame show that leads into the NBA Finals and other marquee games, according to sources. “Smith’s ideal setup would be to have a Big 3 that also includes ‘Pardon the Interruption’ co-host Michael Wilbon, who often works alongside Smith on ‘SportsCenter.’”

Johnson has had an immensely successful career following his historical tenure as an NBA player, and he has quite a lot of experience in front of the camera as well.

Clearly, Smith believes that Johnson’s business acumen, basketball knowledge and beloved personality would make him a great fit at the flagship sports station.

Only time will tell if ESPN is able to reel Johnson in.