Report: Starting lineups announced for critical Lakers-Suns Game 3

The starting lineups for Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers have been revealed, and there are no surprises.

There was some doubt as to whether Suns star Chris Paul, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, would be able to suit up, but he will play.

Paul, who had been playing as well as ever prior to getting hurt despite being in his 16th season, struggled mightily in the first two games of the series.

The perennial All-Star averaged 16.4 points a game in the regular season, yet has failed to reach double digits in scoring so far in the series.

For the Lakers, they will be rolling with their usual starting lineup yet again, a sign that they are slowly but surely returning to form.

Superstar LeBron James still isn’t his usual self as he continues to recover from a severe ankle sprain, but little by little, he appears to be getting better.