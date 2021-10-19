Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Tuesday’s season opener vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are just hours away from officially beginning their 2021-22 regular season.

Ahead of the game, the starting lineup that the Lakers plan to go with on Tuesday night was leaked.

The Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Staples Center. If this report is accurate, it looks like the Lakers are planning on going with a larger lineup against the Warriors.

Surely, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel hopes that Davis and Jordan can dominate the post against the Warriors. James, Westbrook and Bazemore will be tasked with stretching the floor and cutting to the rim on the offensive end.

Only time will tell if any changes are made to this leaked lineup ahead of tipoff.

Both the Lakers and Warriors have their sights set on a championship this season. For that reason, tonight’s game is sure to be a fantastic clash.