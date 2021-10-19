- Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Tuesday’s season opener vs. Warriors
- Shaquille O’Neal’s perfect 2-word reaction to Joel Embiid belittling Ben Simmons
- Rajon Rondo on his expectations for Anthony Davis this season: ‘Nothing less than MVP and a championship’
- Report: Lakers release extensive injury report for opening night matchup vs. Warriors
- Video goes viral of Avery Bradley saying, ‘Nah I’m good’ when asked to come back to Lakers
- Report: Lakers claim Avery Bradley off waivers
- LeBron James gives major update on high ankle sprain that hampered him for most of 2020-21 season
- Draymond Green says LeBron James is only player who can ‘talk s–t’ about basketball to him in entire NBA
- Report: Lakers sign talented rookie big man to 2-way contract
- DeMar DeRozan admits he’d be ‘lying’ if he didn’t say he wanted to sign with Lakers
Report: Lakers reveal starting lineup for Tuesday’s season opener vs. Warriors
-
- Updated: October 19, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are just hours away from officially beginning their 2021-22 regular season.
Ahead of the game, the starting lineup that the Lakers plan to go with on Tuesday night was leaked.
“Lakers expected to go with a starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and DeAndre Jordan in tonight’s season-opener against the Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo Sports!” wrote Chris Haynes.
The Lakers will face off against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Staples Center. If this report is accurate, it looks like the Lakers are planning on going with a larger lineup against the Warriors.
Surely, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel hopes that Davis and Jordan can dominate the post against the Warriors. James, Westbrook and Bazemore will be tasked with stretching the floor and cutting to the rim on the offensive end.
Only time will tell if any changes are made to this leaked lineup ahead of tipoff.
Both the Lakers and Warriors have their sights set on a championship this season. For that reason, tonight’s game is sure to be a fantastic clash.