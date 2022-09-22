Report: Spurs could offer package involving Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott amid interest in Russell Westbrook trade

With the 2022-23 regular season inching closer and closer, veteran guard Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

On paper, the nine-time All-Star remains an iffy fit with the rest of L.A.’s roster, so there’s still some doubt about what the future holds for him.

The San Antonio Spurs were recently floated as a team that is still open to trading for Westbrook, and Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune recently added a little fuel to the fire.

“Complicating matters, though, is that the [Utah] Jazz might not be the only team willing to take on Westbrook’s contract in order to get those picks,” wrote Larsen. “Indiana and San Antonio have also expressed that interest, per multiple media reports. The [Indiana] Pacers could trade Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, while the Spurs could move along Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and/or former Ute Jakob Poeltl.”

McDermott, Richardson and Poeltl are a few interesting names to consider. Here’s a look at what each player would bring to L.A.

McDermott

McDermott has two years left on his current contract. He’s owed about $13.8 million this season and another $13.8 million in the 2023-24 campaign.

The 30-year-old has been around the block in the NBA, as he has already played for six teams. He’s a really solid shooter, as he knocked down 42.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc last season. For his career, he’s a 40.9 percent shooter from deep.

On the defensive end, however, he often struggles, and the Lakers are seemingly looking to improve on that end of the floor in the upcoming season.

Richardson

Richardson is set to play the 2022-23 season on an expiring deal and become a free agent next summer. He’s owed about $12.2 million in the upcoming campaign.

The 29-year-old split time last season between the Boston Celtics and Spurs. Like McDermott, he put together a solid season from a shooting standpoint. Richardson made 41.5 percent of his shots from deep.

He’s also a pesky on-ball defender and would shore up the team’s defense on the outside. It’s no secret that the Lakers need more 3-and-D players like Richardson.

Poeltl

Poeltl is another player who’s entering the final season of his current deal. He’s owed about $9.4 million this season.

The University of Utah product has displayed a lot of improvement throughout his NBA career, and last season, he nearly averaged a double-double. He posted 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest while hitting 61.8 percent of his shots from the field.

He’s also an impressive defender, which is a huge plus. It’s worth noting, however, that he isn’t much of a shooter at all. The center has attempted just a few 3-pointers in his entire career, so he isn’t the type of player who can stretch the floor.