Report: Some within Lakers organization surprised Frank Vogel hasn’t received new deal yet

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel’s contract will be expiring next season.

After leading the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title, Vogel is expected to be re-signed to an extension. However, no news of any deal has been released. This has reportedly surprised some people within the organization.

“While it’s still uncertain as of Friday who Kidd would ask, or if anyone would be willing to leave Los Angeles to join him, at least one factor in those decisions could be Vogel’s status: He is entering the last year of his contract next season,” wrote Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. “While ESPN reported shortly after the season ended that the Lakers planned to engage Vogel on extension discussions, and most expect Vogel will return with a new deal before next season, it has surprised some within the organization that the coach hasn’t received that deal already.”

Vogel signed with the Lakers in the 2019 offseason. In his first season in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old coach helped the team get the top seed in the Western Conference with a 52-19 record. The Lakers then defeated the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Los Angeles failed to defend its championship this year after bowing out of the first round in the playoffs.

Next season, the team will attempt to bounce back with a reshuffled coaching staff as assistant coach Jason Kidd was named the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach.