Report: Some Lakers and Clippers Players Don’t Want 2019-20 NBA Season to Resume

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume in several weeks, but there are a few players who don’t want to return to play – but not because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Barnes said that it has to do with the institutional racism that has sparked protests across the country over the past two weeks.

"A couple guys from the Lakers and the Clippers … there are some whispers about some teams not being comfortable. Some guys want to play and some don't want to play."@Matt_Barnes22 on players wanting injustices in the black community addressed before basketball resumes. pic.twitter.com/C3ULiUaZ7u — Dunk Bait (@DunkBait) June 7, 2020

On May 26, gruesome video surfaced of George Floyd, an African-American man, being choked by Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer.

That incident, along with others that took the lives of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more, has led to massive protests in many major cities, some of them violent.

It seems that the unrest is starting to have a positive impact, as many Americans are now realizing the vast scope of systemic racism that exists against people of color.

Some changes are starting to happen. In Los Angeles, mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed slashing the funding of the Los Angeles Police Department by about $100 million.

Some Minneapolis city council members want to go a step further and disband the police altogether.

As of now, the NBA season is tentatively scheduled to officially resume on July 31.