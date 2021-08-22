Report: Signed Magic Johnson jersey worn in 1980 NBA Finals clincher sells for $1.5 million

The iconic jersey that Magic Johnson wore in Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals has been sold at auction for the eye-popping price of $1.5 million.

Signed jersey worn by Magic Johnson in 1980 Finals clincher and — believe it not — photo matched to two NBA Finals games four years later — sold at Heritage Auction early this morning for $1.5 million.

Johnson’s incredible performance in that contest helped clinch the Lakers’ first NBA title since 1972 and capped his amazing rookie season.

In that game, Johnson took over at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and proceeded to score 42 points, grab 15 rebounds and hand out seven assists in the 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Abdul-Jabbar had been injured in the previous contest and his status for the remainder of that series was in doubt. Yet, instead of merely making an effort to fill the hole left by Abdul-Jabbar’s absence, Johnson’s leadership in that win left a mark that still resonates more than four decades later.

Johnson went on to also coach the Lakers and serve the team in an executive capacity, but it was his play on the court that made major contributions to the team’s five championships during the “Showtime” era.

Other players have delivered strong performances in clinching contests, but it remains to be seen if any auction of their jerseys can match or surpass Johnson’s new benchmark.