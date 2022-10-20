Report: Shaquille O’Neal documentary series set to premier on HBO later this year

These days, one of the most common forms of documentaries seems to be sports films and series. Countless documentaries come out each year looking back at some of the most memorable individual moments and careers across the world of sports.

One former NBA superstar who will be getting the documentary series treatment is Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

A four-part documentary series covering O’Neal’s life and career will premiere on HBO on Nov. 23. The series will understandably be titled “Shaq.”

“HBO’s upcoming documentary series on Shaquille O’Neal has been given a Nov. 23 premiere date, Variety has learned,” wrote BreAnna Bell of Variety.

O’Neal himself issued a statement on the upcoming documentary, making it clear that he’s very proud of the production.

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point,” he said. “This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together.”

O’Neal is far from the only former NBA figure involved in the series. Other notable names include Dwyane Wade, Penny Hardaway, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Jerry West, Phil Jackson and Pat Riley.

The show is surely going to shine light on things NBA fans know little about when it comes to O’Neal. During his time in the league, he earned four NBA titles, two scoring titles, 15 All-Star appearances, three All-Defensive team honors and was named the 2000 NBA MVP.

For Lakers fans, however, it’s definitely going to be a bittersweet experience to watch the documentary series. After all, it is impossible to remember O’Neal’s time with the Lakers without also remembering Kobe Bryant’s time with the team.

The two won three titles together and formed one of the most dominant duos in NBA history. If Bryant were still alive today, he surely would have joined the list of aforementioned NBA icons that will be featured in the series.