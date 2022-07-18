- Report: Several rival teams have expressed interest in Austin Reaves
Report: Several rival teams have expressed interest in Austin Reaves
The Los Angeles Lakers seem very interested in trying to find a trade partner for veteran guard Russell Westbrook these days, but a different guard on the team seems to be getting some interest of his own.
According to a recent report, young guard Austin Reaves has been getting interest from rival teams.
“Also, sources said that several rival teams have expressed in Austin Reaves, the shooting guard who is coming off a promising rookie season,” Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported.
Reaves is still a fairly unproven player, but he did average 23.2 minutes per game in 61 games last season. He recorded 19 starts in his rookie year.
In those 61 games, he averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.
The 24-year-old will look to pick up where he left off once the 2022-23 regular season gets started.
As for the Lakers, they will surely continue to look at any of the opportunities that are open to them when it comes to improving their roster and turning things around. The Lakers entered the 2021-22 season seen as real contenders to challenge for an NBA title.
Those expectations were not met, and the Lakers endured one of the most embarrassing seasons in recent memory for the franchise. Not only did the team not challenge for a title, but it missed out on the NBA playoffs altogether.
At the moment, the Lakers are at the center of numerous trade rumors involving players across the league. Based on the rumor involving Reaves, it seems a move could include the young guard being sent elsewhere.
Only time will tell.