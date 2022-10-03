- Report: Russell Westbrook tweaked his shooting form, which has resulted in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage improving
- Report: Kyrie Irving isn’t part of the Lakers’ long-term plans
- Metta Sandiford-Artest declares that LeBron James is ‘officially’ the greatest player to ever play
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a ‘comical buffoon’ if it weren’t for his influence over young people
- LeBron James says his sons Bronny and Bryce attended some meetings to help design their father’s new Nike shoe
- Ben Wallace says Darvin Ham is a ‘great locker room guy’ who Lakers players will rally around
- Patrick Beverley praises LeBron James’ basketball IQ and ‘elite’ passing after first few days of practice
- Shaquille O’Neal blasts ‘sensitive dummies’ for thinking he’s hypocritical when criticizing players in today’s NBA
- Report: Warriors-Lakers game on Oct. 18 is 2nd-most expensive regular season game of all time
- Paul George names Lakers as one of toughest teams in Western Conference: ‘They’re going to be a challenge’
Report: Russell Westbrook tweaked his shooting form, which has resulted in catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage improving
- Updated: October 3, 2022
As many Los Angeles Lakers fans know, star point guard Russell Westbrook struggled mightily to fit in with the team last season.
Much of that was due to his ineffectiveness from beyond the arc, as he only connected on 29.8 percent of his shots from downtown. Some of his struggles from deep even led to some other NBA players making fun of him.
KAT's reaction to Westbrook's airball 👀 pic.twitter.com/k2j4cBiVPL
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 17, 2022
The former league MVP has never been known to be a solid shooter from 3-point range, having made 30.5 percent of his shots from deep in his career.
It seems like he understands that he needs to get better in that aspect, as he reportedly made a small change to his shooting form this summer. That change has apparently led to higher shooting percentages on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.
“Westbrook slightly refined his shooting form this summer, and sources say his catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage has been improved in workouts and scrimmages,” wrote The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jovan Buha and Sam Amick.
It makes sense that Westbrook made the change, as he will likely have the ball in his hands a lot less this coming season. If the former first-round pick wants to continue getting consistent playing time, he’s going to need to learn how to play better off the ball.
Making catch-and-shoot 3-pointers is, of course, a big part of playing off the ball, especially when a player has LeBron James on his team.
Westbrook has been putting in lots of work this offseason and shown off much of it on social media. If Westbrook were to shoot around 35 percent from deep this season, the Lakers would be a very scary team. It would open up lots of things on offense for James and Anthony Davis.
The clips are definitely encouraging signs, as it seems like Westbrook could end up starting for the Lakers in the regular season.
Lakers first unit so far:
Russell Westbrook
Kendrick Nunn
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Damian Jones
(Per Darvin Ham ) pic.twitter.com/04DHm2wsOR
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2022
Many Lakers fans have been clamoring for Patrick Beverley to replace Westbrook in the starting lineup, but it looks as though head coach Darvin Ham is confident that Westbrook will be able to flourish with the team’s first unit.
All offseason long, Ham has been talking up Westbrook and expressing confidence that he can put the nine-time All-Star in places to succeed this season.
Ham’s comments might just be wishful thinking, but fans will soon get a real chance to see if the University of California, Los Angeles product can be effective for the Lakers during the 2022-23 season.
Los Angeles has its first preseason game scheduled for Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.