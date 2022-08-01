Report: Russell Westbrook to undergo big career change for his representation

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook reportedly has signed with a new agent. Westbrook will be represented by Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Westbrook parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher earlier this offseason. It was an interesting move given the uncertainty around Westbrook’s future with the Lakers.

The former MVP has been the subject of trade rumors during the offseason, but Los Angeles has yet to move on from Westbrook. The Lakers have been hesitant to trade multiple first-round picks to move off of Westbrook’s contract this offseason.

With Westbrook expected to make north of $47 million on his player option this season, the Lakers are going to have a hard time finding a team willing to take on Westbrook’s deal without an asset being included in the deal.

The nine-time All-Star finished the 2021-22 season averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Westbrook wasn’t the greatest fit with the Lakers last season, but it’s possible the team gives new head coach Darvin Ham a chance to work Westbrook into his system.

Los Angeles missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign, and it is looking to avoid the same outcome in the 2022-23 season, especially since LeBron James is entering the final season of his contract.

It will be interesting if hiring new representation changes any of Westbrook’s goals for the offseason. As of now, it appears he is content with remaining in Los Angeles as the team tries to get back to being one of the top teams in the Western Conference.