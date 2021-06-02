- Report: Jason Kidd expected to be candidate for Boston Celtics head coaching job
- Updated: June 2, 2021
With news that Danny Ainge is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics and Brad Stevens is moving to the position, the team currently has a vacancy at head coach.
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is expected to be a candidate for the job.
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce are expected to be head-coaching candidates for the Boston Celtics, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 2, 2021
This is not the first time this season that Kidd has been linked to a head coaching position. Last month, he was also reportedly being eyed as a replacement for Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts.
After a successful playing career in the league, the 10-time NBA All-Star quickly shifted to a coaching career. He was hired by the Brooklyn Nets as head coach in June 2013, a few days after retiring as a player.
He coached the Nets for just one year and went on to coach the Milwaukee Bucks in 2014. In his first three seasons in Milwaukee, he failed to move past the first round. The Bucks organization then fired him midway into the 2017-18 season.
Kidd joined the Lakers’ coaching staff in 2019 and helped the team win the 2020 title.