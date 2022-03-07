Report: Rob Pelinka has the ‘full support and trust’ of Jeanie Buss

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ disappointing season, Rob Pelinka still has the support of Jeanie Buss, according to a recent report.

Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic offered some insight into the relationship between Pelinka and Buss.

“Before and after the meeting, this much remained clear about Buss: Even if there’s criticism coming from all corners, she’s unapologetic about the counsel she keeps and the people she chooses to empower,” Amick and Oram wrote. “And often, it seems, the significance of the history she has with each of her chosen allies is lost on most observers. Take Pelinka, for example, the longtime agent for [Kobe] Bryant and close friend of Buss, who sources say still has her full support and trust.”

The meeting referenced by Amick and Oram included Buss, Pelinka and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. It came after Paul’s client, LeBron James, made comments that raised questions about his future with the Lakers.

Speculation about major shakeups in L.A. has risen due to the Lakers’ disappointing season. Before the season started, the team was considered to be a solid contender for the 2022 NBA title, but the Lakers are now simply trying to reach the postseason.

One of the chief reasons for the Lakers’ woes has been injuries, most notably to superstar Anthony Davis. However, chemistry concerns with Russell Westbrook have also been a concern.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook during the offseason, and the move hasn’t panned out. The team is 28-35 on the season.

Despite the Lakers’ 7-16 record over their last 23 games, Pelinka’s status is apparently not in question. Exactly how bad things would have to get for Buss to change her mind remains to be seen.