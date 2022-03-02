Prior to last month’s NBA trade deadline, fans and experts alike expected the Los Angeles Lakers to try to make some moves to morph their roster.

However, by the time the deadline came and went, no fireworks occurred. While there were rumors about the Lakers trying to get certain deals done, nothing came to fruition.

That led to a lot of disappointment and head-scratching amongst the L.A. faithful. With the dust having settled, it appears as though Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is to blame.

“Several rival front offices have indicated Pelinka has lacked when it comes to working with opposing teams,” Jack Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote. “‘He wasn’t returning some teams calls at [this year’s] deadline,’ one general manager told B/R. “‘He was an a–hole as an agent,’ said another assistant general manager. ‘He had the most powerful players and if he wanted the player moved, he would’ve eviscerated you as a staff to get whatever he wanted. You can’t do that to people, and then expect them to work with you when you join their side.'”

Of course, Pelinka was one of the league’s most powerful agents before he became an executive. Pelinka was the longtime agent of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Though Pelinka did help lead the Lakers to an NBA title in the 2019-20 season, his tenure has otherwise been rather unsuccessful. Right now, the Lakers are barely clinging on to a spot in the play-in tournament. They’ve lost six of their last seven games and have a current record of 27-34.

Pelinka is deeply embedded in the Lakers organization, and one can only wonder if he will get the boot this offseason. If the sentiment that his actions are hurting the team continues to grow, it seems possible that the two sides could one day part ways.

Until then, he’ll surely continue to do what he can to put the Lakers in the best position to win games.