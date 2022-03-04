Report: Rival executive believes Anthony Davis now has ‘considerably’ less trade value than ever before

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an incredibly disappointing 2021-22 NBA season thus far, and Anthony Davis’ lack of availability has had a lot to do with that.

So far this season, Davis has played in just 37 games. He is currently out of the team’s lineup due to a foot sprain.

One rival executive seems to believe that the superstar’s trade value is lower than it ever has been.

“One rival executive told Hoops Wire that Davis has less value as a trade commodity now than he’s ever had, and ‘considerably so,'” Sam Amico wrote.

Just a few months ago, it seemed like an impossibility that the Lakers would ever look to trade away Davis. The fact that some people are talking about it these days makes it clear just how bad things have gotten in L.A.

Of course, Davis first came to the Lakers via a blockbuster trade back in 2019. In the trade, the Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and multiple other assets to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Davis.

The trade didn’t take long to pay dividends, as Davis helped lead the Lakers win a championship in 2020. Since then, however, things haven’t been quite as positive.

Davis dealt with numerous injuries last season. He played in just 36 games in the 2020-21 campaign. This year is shaping up to be similarly concerning.

While the Lakers could still turn things around this season, their ceiling doesn’t seem all that high with Davis on the shelf. Time will tell how many more games he plays in this season.