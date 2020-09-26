The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2019-20 NBA season to acquire superstar Anthony Davis in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. After the deal was done, Davis reached out to his old teammate Rajon Rondo.

According to @LakersNation, Anthony Davis said Rondo was the first person he called after being traded to LA and said he wanted Rondo to re-sign with the Lakers. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 25, 2020

Although Rondo has bounced around the league quite a bit since leaving the Boston Celtics during the 2014-15 campaign, the veteran guard had perhaps his most successful stint with the Pelicans playing alongside Davis in the playoffs.

Rondo took his game to another level in New Orleans during that playoff run in 2018. He averaged a playoff-best 12.2 assists per game while being the leader in the backcourt.

The Pelicans looked like a promising team on the rise in the Western Conference with Davis and DeMarcus Cousins being one of the most intimidating duos in the league.

Unfortunately, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in January of 2018, and the dynamic duo was no more, leading to speculation that Davis could be looking to leave the team.

Davis ultimately forced his way to the Lakers and ended up reuniting with Rondo in Los Angeles.

Although Rondo has battled injuries throughout his time in purple and gold, the one-time NBA champion has had another resurgence of sorts in the playoffs while Davis is on the cusp of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.