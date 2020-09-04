The Los Angeles Lakers will be getting a lift as they start the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets tonight.

Point guard Rajon Rondo will finally return to the lineup and get some game action after breaking his thumb on July 12.

Rajon Rondo will come off the bench and play his first playoff game for the Lakers tonight pic.twitter.com/RzPEIU7a45 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2020

The 14-year veteran was originally cleared to play before the Lakers’ first playoff game a couple weeks ago, but didn’t actually get any run due to back spasms.

His return will greatly help, as it will provide LeBron James with a bit of a respite when it comes to bringing the ball up court and organizing the team’s offense, both in transition and in the half court.

Other than James, Rondo is the only player on the roster with those skill sets.

The University of Kentucky product also has lots of playoff experience, dating back to his second season when he was a starter on the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Including Rondo, the Lakers have six players who have won at least one championship ring.