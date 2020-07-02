- Anthony Davis Breaks Down How J.R. Smith, Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters Will Help in Orlando
- Updated: July 2, 2020
The Los Angels Lakers have orchestrated a series of additions in the last few months.
Superstar Anthony Davis broke down how newcomers Markieff Morris, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith will aid the team when the season resumes in Orlando, Fla.
AD on the new Lakers: “Markieff (Morris) showed he can be a big part of our team; Dion (Waiters) and JR (Smith) are gonna help us tremendously as well, with JR’s ability to shoot, and Dion’s ability to score and playmake. It’s going to be beneficial for us going to Orlando."
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) July 2, 2020
Morris, 30, joined the Lakers in February.
The veteran participated in eight games with the Lakers before the novel coronavirus halted the season on March 11. In purple and gold, Morris put up 4.8 points and 3.3 boards per game this season.
In addition to picking up Morris after the All-Star break, the Lakers signed Waiters to bolster their roster in March. The guard did not play in any games in Los Angeles, though.
The 28-year-old Waiters has a ton of potential. He can handle the ball as well as create his own shot off the dribble.
Lastly, the Lakers inked Smith as a replacement for defensive pro Avery Bradley. While Smith has had his fair share of behavioral issues in the league, he is a major asset when he has his mind in the game.
The journeyman also has significant playoff experience with team alpha LeBron James. The pair competed in four NBA Finals together and won a historic championship in 2016.
The Lakers will look to acclimate all of these pieces as they gear up for a deep postseason run when the 2019-20 campaign resumes later this month.