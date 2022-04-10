Report: Rajon Rondo could join Lakers as assistant coach under Juwan Howard if Michigan coach leaves program

The 2021-22 season has been a disappointment for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After dreaming of a title run before the 2021-22 campaign began, L.A. will miss the postseason instead. Head coach Frank Vogel’s tenure as Lakers head coach appears to be in jeopardy, and some possible replacements have already floated around.

Apparently, one name to keep an eye on is Juwan Howard. If the Lakers were to hire Howard away from the University of Michigan, it sounds like a former Lakers player might make his way back to the team as an assistant coach.

Juwan Howard's name has been floated as a candidate for the Lakers' coaching job when, as is expected, Frank Vogel is let go. But an L.A. source tells https://t.co/CA94GXeXiS that Rajon Rondo could be coming in as an assistant coach should Howard somehow get pried from Michigan. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) April 10, 2022

Rajon Rondo played an important role in L.A.’s most recent championship run. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in the team’s 2020 NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat. The point guard is currently playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Howard, on the other hand, is a former teammate of Lakers superstar LeBron James. The two played together on the Miami Heat for three seasons.

It remains to be seen if Howard and Rondo will indeed be signed by the Lakers this offseason.