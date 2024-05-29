Report: Rajon Rondo among many being discussed as potential Lakers assistants

While hiring a head coach is undoubtedly the Los Angeles Lakers’ priority, the organization also appears to be giving some thought to what the rest of its coaching staff will look like going into the 2024-25 season.

According to a report, several names have been linked to the Lakers as potential assistant coaches — including a former Lakers champion in Rajon Rondo.

“Rumors of the Lakers’ staffing plans have run throughout the league during the past two weeks, with some names most commonly mentioned including former head coach Scott Brooks and assistants Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley,” wrote Dan Woke of the Los Angeles Times. “Ex-Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has also been under consideration, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. “Both Cassell and Dudley, though, are employed by teams still in the playoffs — Boston and Dallas, respectively — and could be in line for promotions within their current organizations. “Former Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean, who worked in Dallas for Jason Kidd two seasons ago and with Frank Vogel in Phoenix last season, is another name commonly mentioned in staffing discussions. “Staffing, of course, will be largely contingent on who the team ultimately decides to hire.”

Rondo, now officially retired from the NBA, is often credited with having an impressive basketball mind, making him an intriguing candidate for a coaching staff.

Earlier this year, Lakers superstar LeBron James went as far as to imply that Rondo has what it takes to be coaching at a high level.

LeBron James on Rajon Rondo: “He could do things on the go. It’s very weird to me that he’s not coaching at a high level – I think it’s because he doesn’t want to do it. Who wants to deal with these rich entitled guys all the time?” (via @mindthegamepod) pic.twitter.com/AgwgAuHoVr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 19, 2024

With the Lakers also being heavily linked to former NBA sharpshooter J.J. Redick in their head-coaching search — someone James respects enough to host a podcast with — it’s possible that L.A. will end up with a coaching staff that features multiple people James is a fan of.

Rondo is leaving behind a playing career that includes four All-Star nods, four All-Defensive selections, three assists titles and two NBA championships. His titles came in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and 2020 with the Lakers.

It’s worth noting that the 38-year-old has had some legal issues in recent years and faced domestic violence allegations in 2022. The Lakers would likely want to do their due diligence on that and make sure they’re building a staff that is respectable on and off the court.

Los Angeles was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers weren’t able to put another special run together after reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

They opted to move on from head coach Darvin Ham after their season ended, so now, they’re looking to position themselves for success in the future.