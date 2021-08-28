- Report: Promising free agent may join Lakers on minimum deal
- Updated: August 28, 2021
According to a report, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.
“Garrison Matthews, Denzel Valentine and Svi Mykhailiuk are free agency options,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Mykhailiuk, sources say, may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.”
Most of the major dominoes have already fallen in free agency, but the Lakers still need to fill out their roster.
Mykhailiuk is an intriguing option. He’s a 24-year-old swingman with a few years of NBA experience under his belt. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from deep.
Though the Lakers are loaded with veteran talent this season, there is no doubt that having young prospects learn and improve while on the roster is valuable.
As for Mykhailiuk, the opportunity to join a title contender is likely a highly attractive option.
Time will tell which direction the Lakers will go.