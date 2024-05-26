Report: Philadelphia 76ers linked to LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers could go big-game hunting in the 2024 offseason, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is apparently one of the possible targets they have their eyes on.

According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, Philadelphia remains interested in Paul George, echoing what others have said about the team’s plans to pursue the Los Angeles Clippers star. But if that possibility goes sideways, the organization could pivot to other potential additions, including James.

“The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George,” wrote Pompey. “That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade. That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.”

The Sixers are coming off a disappointing campaign, finishing with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and seeing their title hopes dashed in the first round by the New York Knicks. So, it’s understandable that their front office is looking for some talent to complement Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

James would be an intriguing option, especially if Philadelphia is looking for an elite distributor. It finished 24th in average assists among all squads in the regular season, dishing out just 24.9 dimes per game.

Despite being advanced in age and having a lot of mileage on his body, the four-time MVP has continued to exhibit impressive playmaking abilities. He recorded 8.3 assists per contest in the regular season and 8.8 assists per match in the playoffs.

But James might opt not to leave the Lakers, especially if the alternative is suiting up alongside an injury-prone star in Embiid.

The big man has developed into one of the finest scorers of this generation. Unfortunately, he has never made more than 68 appearances in any regular season. He even had to play through injury in the Sixers’ first-round series loss to the New York Knicks in the 2024 postseason.

Only time will tell where James ends up bringing his talents in the offseason. As for the Lakers, they are reportedly operating as if he will be back.

Interestingly, his agent, Rich Paul, may have let slip that the 20-time All-Star is entering free agency.

Rich Paul: “LeBron [James] is a free agent.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ig6zrzeSAD — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 26, 2024

Of course, that could also mean that the future Hall of Famer will still be back in Los Angeles on a new deal.