- Report: Phil Handy accepts invitation to be part of Darvin Ham’s Lakers staff
- LeBron James speaks on the idea of joining the Warriors: ‘I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond’
- Report: Lakers part ways with 3 key assistants as Darvin Ham starts to shape his staff
- Kenny Smith recalls rude awakening he had to deliver to Shaquille O’Neal for being ‘terrible’ in his early days on TNT
- NBA executive slights Russell Westbrook when comparing him to 2022 draft prospect
- Russell Westbrook laughed when reporter asked if he might come off bench next season for Lakers
- Darvin Ham’s latest comments point to Russell Westbrook staying on Lakers roster next season
- Darvin Ham declares his No. 1 goal for Lakers next season which involves LeBron James
- Report: Rasheed Wallace likely to be part of Lakers coaching staff
- NBA insider on potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade: ‘The Lakers are sick of the Russell Westbrook experience’
Report: Phil Handy accepts invitation to be part of Darvin Ham’s Lakers staff
- Updated: June 7, 2022
On Tuesday, it was reported that newly acquired Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham made some big coaching changes to the team’s staff by letting go of multiple assistants.
Now, another update has been offered on the team’s evolving coaching staff. It sounds like Phil Handy will be staying with the team heading into next season.
Phil Handy, one of the top assistants in the league, has accepted the invitation of new Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham to be a part of his coaching staff, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 7, 2022
Handy has worked as an assistant coach in the NBA for a few different teams, and he has been with the Lakers since 2019. Handy is a three-time NBA champ as an assistant. Clearly, he contributes to winning in major ways behind the scenes.
While there are likely many more moves that Ham still has to make to get his staff in the place he wants it to be, it is great to see that he is making decisive moves so early in his tenure. As L.A.’s offseason progresses, move moves will surely offer greater insight into what Ham’s vision is for the Lakers in the upcoming campaign.