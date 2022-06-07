   Report: Lakers part ways with 3 key assistants as Darvin Ham starts to shape his staff - Lakers Daily
David Fizdale Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers recently hired Darvin Ham to be their new head coach, and Ham is starting to make some big changes to the team’s staff.

According to a report, assistant coaches David Fizdale, Mike Penberthy and John Lucas III will not be retained by the team.

These are not shocking moves by the new coach, but they are certainly notable decisions. Ham will likely continue to make changes to the staff throughout the early portion of the team’s offseason.

Later on in the summer, it will be fascinating to see what kinds of changes Ham is able to make to L.A.’s roster.

Though the Lakers have little wiggle room when it comes to cap space, the team could once again be a player in the trade market to try to improve its roster.