The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and a key piece for New Orleans will be active.

Star Zion Williamson, who had missed the Pelicans’ game on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers, has been cleared to play against the Lakers.

Williamson had been in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume team activities, source says. He's good to play tomorrow night vs. the Lakers. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 14, 2021

This is a huge boost for New Orleans, as Williamson is averaging 21.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season.

The Lakers will certainly have their hands full with the 20-year-old phenom, but Anthony Davis will likely draw the assignment on Williamson.

The Lakers are 10-3 on the season and in the midst of a four-game winning streak.

While Williamson and former Laker Brandon Ingram will be a tough matchup, Los Angeles is rolling right now.

The Lakers and Pelicans will tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Friday.