- Report: Paul George reached out to Danny Green to console him after huge blunder in NBA Finals
- Mark Cuban reveals LeBron James’ final statement on crucial call that saved 2020 NBA playoffs
- Report: Carmelo Anthony challenged Kyle Kuzma to start using his voice as ‘future’ of NBA
- Stephen Curry has confident message for Lakers as Warriors ready to prove haters wrong
- Sacramento Kings throw major shade at Lakers, say they have the worst fan base in all of sports
- Montrezl Harrell reveals Patrick Beverley’s and Lou Williams’ reactions to him joining Lakers
- LeBron James gives big shout-out to Markieff Morris after he re-signs with Lakers
- Montrezl Harrell sends scary warning about potential fit and chemistry with Lakers
- Pau Gasol hints at wanting to be signed by Lakers for 2020-21 season
- Montrezl Harrell opens up about playing with Lakers duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Report: Paul George reached out to Danny Green to console him after huge blunder in NBA Finals
-
- Updated: November 24, 2020
Former Los Angeles Laker guard Danny Green struggled in the NBA Finals this past season.
Green struggled with his shot and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of the series against the Miami Heat.
The veteran guard was criticized in the media for his struggles.
However, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George reportedly reached out to Green to help console him after his Game 5 blunder.
“It was up to the players to be there for one another,” GQ’s Taylor Rooks wrote. “During the Finals, when Danny Green missed an open three at the top of the key to clinch a Lakers championship at the end of Game 5, he and his fiancée started to receive death threats online, which made an already difficult situation even harder. ‘It was one of those nights that you don’t sleep much,’ Green tells me. He was thankful for the brotherhood of players who had his back, including George, who reached out to Green directly and also posted a message to his Instagram Stories: Stay blessed bro…One of the best guns out there.”
The Lakers ended up winning the NBA Finals in six games, and Green’s struggles have largely been forgiven.
It is nice to see that George was willing to look out for Green in what was probably one of the toughest moments of his career.