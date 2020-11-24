Former Los Angeles Laker guard Danny Green struggled in the NBA Finals this past season.

Green struggled with his shot and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of the series against the Miami Heat.

The veteran guard was criticized in the media for his struggles.

However, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George reportedly reached out to Green to help console him after his Game 5 blunder.

“It was up to the players to be there for one another,” GQ’s Taylor Rooks wrote. “During the Finals, when Danny Green missed an open three at the top of the key to clinch a Lakers championship at the end of Game 5, he and his fiancée started to receive death threats online, which made an already difficult situation even harder. ‘It was one of those nights that you don’t sleep much,’ Green tells me. He was thankful for the brotherhood of players who had his back, including George, who reached out to Green directly and also posted a message to his Instagram Stories: Stay blessed bro…One of the best guns out there.”

The Lakers ended up winning the NBA Finals in six games, and Green’s struggles have largely been forgiven.

It is nice to see that George was willing to look out for Green in what was probably one of the toughest moments of his career.