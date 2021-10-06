Starting next month, folks 12 years of age and older will have to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to enter indoor public spaces in Los Angeles.

That includes sports venues, which will likely mean that fans attending Los Angeles Lakers games this season will have to be fully vaccinated unless they are under 12 years of age.

Starting November 4th, Los Angeles will require eligible people 12 and older to be FULLY vaccinated to enter indoor public spaces, including sports venues. As of right now a negative covid-19 test or proof of vax is enough to enter Staples Center, but looks like that’s changing. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 6, 2021

Once the new requirements go into effect, it sounds like negative COVID-19 tests won’t be enough for unvaccinated fans to enter Lakers home games this season.

The Lakers expect everyone within the organization to be fully vaccinated by the start of the regular season. The team clearly isn’t interested in letting the virus interfere with its quest for another NBA title.

Vaccinations remain a hot topic around the league. Some key players are still unvaccinated against the virus, and those players’ availability this season could be impacted as a result.

L.A. is set to open its 2021-22 regular season later this month in a matchup with the Golden State Warriors.