Report: Netflix to release workplace comedy series inspired by Lakers front office

According to a recent report, a Netflix comedy inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office is in the works. Jeanie Buss will executively produce the show.

“Streaming giant Netflix has gone straight to series on an untitled workplace comedy inspired by the front office of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers,” wrote Lesley Goldberg of The Hollywood Reporter. “Team president Jeanie Buss is attached to exec produce the Mindy Kaling-produced workplace comedy that is inspired by the 17-time NBA champion’s family owners and front office.”

The show will not revolve around the Lakers as a franchise. Instead, it will center around a female executive who runs a fictitious team.

“[The show will follow] Eliza Reed, the governor of a fictional team, as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side,” Goldberg continued in the report.

With Buss having a hand in the production of the show, it seems likely that fans will be able to compare some of the show’s fictitious events to those of real-life occurrences within the Los Angeles organization.

There is no timetable for when the show will become available to the public. More information will likely become available in the coming months.