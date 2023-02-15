Report: NBA will honor LeBron James’ scoring record at halftime of All-Star Game

Though Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been out of the team’s lineup lately, there is still a lot to celebrate regarding his recent accomplishment of setting a new all-time scoring record in the NBA.

James accomplished the feat in a Feb. 7 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has not played since.

According to a recent report, the NBA will celebrate the incredible accomplishment during the upcoming All-Star Game. A ceremony will take place at halftime of the game.

Vin Diesel will do the player intros for the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Post Malone will perform before tip-off Sunday, a league source said. NBA will honor LeBron James at halftime for setting the scoring record, after a performance by Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 15, 2023

Though James is a captain of one of the teams, fans have to wonder if his status for the All-Star Game is somewhat in doubt. That, of course, is due to the foot injury that he is currently dealing with.

Some reports regarding the injury have been quite concerning. It sounds like the issue could impact James for the remainder of the season.

Given that, it seems hard to imagine that James would want to exert a lot of effort for an exhibition game. Still, as a captain, he might feel compelled to play.

Right now, the main concern for James and his Lakers teammates is to try to get back into the postseason conversation in the Western Conference. The Lakers are currently the No. 13 seed in the West, and their record of 4-6 over their last 10 games hasn’t helped their case one bit.

L.A. has one more game before the All-Star break, and it will come on Wednesday night in a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. James is currently listed as questionable for the game, so there is hope that his three-game absence will end Wednesday.

If he does not play in Wednesday’s game, he won’t have to suit up again for the Purple and Gold again until a Feb. 23 contest against the Golden State Warriors.

Whether or not he does end up playing in the All-Star Game remains to be seen, but given his questionable status on Wednesday, it seems pretty likely.

That might gain some criticism from Lakers fans as the team fights for its playoff life. The Lakers are 1-2 in the last three games that James has missed.