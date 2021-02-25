The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2020-21 NBA season as arguably the team to beat after reloading the roster with Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol.

Despite a strong start to the season, the defending champions have really struggled as of late with four losses in the last five games. Now the team is headed for a fourth straight loss, with the Utah Jazz crushing LeBron James and company with relative ease on Wednesday night.

The Lakers’ struggles aren’t going unnoticed, and that could force the team to make a move or two ahead of the NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Highly regarded NBA legend via text: “Lakers got to make a trade ASAP, shit looks bad.” Lakers are currently losing to the Utah Jazz 77-56. pic.twitter.com/BpfKe5oDig — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 25, 2021

Respected unnamed NBA legend on what Lakers need: “Boogie yes , Trevor’s too old at the position , Kuz got to go! He doesn’t give you enough night after night , but really it’s more of them that need to go as well.” pic.twitter.com/yTaqsj7qGu — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) February 25, 2021

Obviously, the loss of superstar forward Anthony Davis to an injury can’t be understated. Davis is not only the team’s best defender, but he could also be the best defensive player in the league while also being an elite offensive force in the frontcourt.

However, the Lakers started struggling even before Davis went down. An argument could be made that fatigue has finally caught up with the defending NBA champions after an incredibly short offseason. The team is also without its starting point guard in Schroder.

Regardless of the cause of the team’s recent struggles, the team could look into making some moves as it heads into some much-needed time off during the All-Star break.

Plenty of big names are rumored to be on the move with the Lakers linked to Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Mo Bamba and Hassan Whiteside over the past few weeks.