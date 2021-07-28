Cade Cunningham adamantly states his ‘welcome to the NBA moment’ will be against LeBron James

Cade Cunningham, the talented point guard for Oklahoma State University, is expected to become the first player chosen in Thursday’s NBA draft.

He paid Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James a high compliment when he was asked what his welcome to the NBA moment would be.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Draft, Cade Cunningham discusses who he most looks forward to facing in the NBA (Hint: Space Jam), why he should be the No. 1 pick and more. Full @ESPN conversation with @CadeCunningham_: pic.twitter.com/fKFtZC7DTX — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 28, 2021

“LeBron James, just because, I mean he got a ‘Space Jam’ movie now, so, I mean, that’s ‘Space Jam,’” said Cunningham. “LeBron has been someone I’ve been watching growing up, a lot of inspiration for me. He’s been to the Finals pretty much every year I can remember. To be on the court with him, that’s gonna be special for sure, but definitely good to be able to see where I’m at.”

The Texas native stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 220 pounds. While he is not nearly as powerful as James, his many skill sets have garnered some comparisons to the four-time NBA champ.

The Detroit Pistons have the first pick in the draft and will almost certainly select Cunningham. He could be a huge boon to a franchise that hasn’t been a very good team in over a decade.

Meanwhile, the Lakers themselves are reportedly hoping to acquire a lottery pick themselves. They currently hold the 22nd pick in Thursday’s draft.

The Lakers could presumably use any high pick they acquire to subsequently land a big-name guard.