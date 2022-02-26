Report: NBA GM says he heard LeBron James was trying to replace Rob Pelinka with Sam Presti

A new report indicates that an unnamed Eastern Conference general manager believes that LeBron James could conceivably push out current Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Ric Bucher of FoxSports.com indicated that the general manager based his remarks on James’ praise during All-Star Weekend of Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti.

“I heard that he was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob,” the second Eastern Conference GM said. “I don’t see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.”

James expressed high praise for Presti’s work with the Thunder and had reportedly been critical of Pelinka’s inability to swing any key deals prior to the trade deadline.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022

While the Thunder are currently rebuilding and are struggling with a 19-41 record, they possess a wealth of future draft capital and could become a force in the future.

Other reports of James’ representatives from Klutch Sports being upset with the Lakers front office have also been noted in recent weeks.

On Friday, James made an effort to tamp down speculation that he wanted to leave the team by expressing his interest in a long-term relationship.

The Lakers, who were seen as championship contenders prior to the start of this season, have struggled because of chemistry issues and injuries. They dropped to 27-32 on the season after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Those struggles have put even making the postseason in jeopardy and could conceivably become worse over the next few weeks. That’s because they will be without the services of superstar forward Anthony Davis due to injury.

In the meantime, the Lakers will look to return to the win column on Sunday night, when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.