Stanford University guard Tyrell Terry reportedly has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the freshman guard has also been linked to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Stanford’s Tyrell Terry got people talking by measuring around 6’3″ and weighing in at 174 pounds, a notable difference from the 6’2″, 160 pounds Stanford lists him as,” Wasserman wrote. “I’ve heard Terry linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers as teams showing interest.”

Terry was named to the PAC-12 All-Freshman team this past season.

He showed that he was a knockdown shooter, as he shot 44.1 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers have a need for shooting and guard play, with many of their current players set to become free agents.

Terry’s size may allow him to fall in the draft, which would help the Lakers as they pick at the end of the first round.

As a freshman at Stanford, Terry averaged 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.