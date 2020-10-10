The NBA released its Last Two Minute report for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and it seems there was a missed call that could have helped the Los Angeles Lakers tie the game in the closing minutes.

Los Angeles dropped Game 5 to the Miami Heat 111-108. While the report details that all of the foul calls at the end of the game were correct, it also highlights that there was a missed illegal defense call on Miami’s Andre Iguodala.

The missed call came with 28 seconds to play while the Lakers were trailing by one.

NBA officiating report disagrees with Frank Vogel, says referees correct on late fouls called on Lakers. But says illegal defense missed on Iguodala that could have given Lakers free throw and potentially a point with Lakers down one with 28 seconds to play. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 10, 2020

Had it been called, the Lakers would have gotten a free throw that could have tied the game.

While the missed call hurts, Los Angeles was unable to come up with the victory because of a missed 3-pointer by Danny Green and a turnover by Markieff Morris in the closing seconds.

The Lakers will look to rebound in Game 6 and close out the series.

Game 6 is scheduled to be played on Sunday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.