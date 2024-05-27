Report: Multiple Lakers coaching candidates could form part of J.J. Redick’s L.A. staff

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could bring in two veteran coaches to be part of a potential staff around J.J. Redick, if he is hired this offseason.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, James Borrego and Sam Cassell would be targets for Los Angeles to add to Redick’s staff, as well as Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley.

“League sources say fellow Lakers search candidates Sam Cassell (Boston) and James Borrego (New Orleans) would be prime targets for Redick’s staff as well as an expected run at trying to bring Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley back to Lakerland,” Stein wrote. “As a Lakers player for the final two seasons of his career in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Dudley had strong relationships with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

The Lakers have formally met with Borrego, Cassell and Redick for their head coaching position this offseason.

The Lakers have formally met with J.J. Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell, per @ShamsCharania and @jovanbuha The search is starting to heat up 👀 pic.twitter.com/iby7iWXiwY — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) May 21, 2024

However, according to Lakers Daily’s Anthony Irwin, the Lakers have zeroed in on Redick for the head coaching vacancy. Los Angeles moved on from Darvin Ham after its first-round exit in the playoffs this season. Ham coached the Lakers for just two seasons.

Cassell – a former NBA player – has held several assistant coaching positions since the conclusion of his playing career. He’s currently with the Boston Celtics, but has also served on staffs for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers since the 2009-10 season.

Having a veteran assistant coach like Cassell would be massive for the Lakers if they hire Redick, who does not have any coaching experience in the NBA despite a lengthy career as a player.

Borrego, who was a head coach for the Charlotte Hornets from the 2018-19 season through the 2021-22 season, is currently the associate head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans on Willie Green’s staff.

In addition to those two gigs, Borrego has also served as an assistant for the New Orleans Hornets, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs in his coaching career.

Borrego did not lead Charlotte to a playoff appearance during his time as the head coach, but he did lead the team to a 43-39 record in his last season before being fired.

The Lakers have a lot riding on their next head coaching hire, as it could be the final coach they have while James is still on the roster.

James, who has a player option this offseason, could opt out of his contract to become a free agent, but the Lakers reportedly have been operating as if he will return this offseason.

Since winning a title in the 2019-20 season under Frank Vogel, the Lakers have made just one appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

Hopefully, if the franchise hires Redick, it can put the former sharpshooter in a position to succeed with experienced assistants like Cassell and Borrego.