Report: Members of Lakers organization might be split on idea of adding Chris Paul

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Chris Paul

Golden State Warriors veteran Chris Paul could be a target for the Los Angeles Lakers if the point guard makes it to free agency, but members of the Lakers organization might be split on the idea of adding him, according to a report.

Paul is currently under contract with the Warriors for the 2024-25 season, but his salary isn’t guaranteed, meaning Golden State could waive him in the coming days to make him a free agent.

“I keep hearing that Paul, if he actually makes to free agency at some point, would draw interest from the [Los Angeles] Clippers as well as the Lakers,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “Paul’s desire to play as close to his L.A.-based family as possible is well-known, but I’m told interest in bringing him to the Lakers might not be unanimous within the organization despite Paul’s well-chronicled friendship with LeBron James.”

Paul’s long NBA career has never brought him to the Lakers, even if there have been some close calls.

He does, however, have familiarity with playing in Los Angeles, as he spent six seasons with the Clippers earlier in his career and had some of his best years with them.

Nowadays, Paul isn’t the perennial All-Star he used to be, as his production has decreased with age. But he remains a capable contributor, and his veteran presence is certainly worth something as well.

This past season, he primarily came off the bench for the Warriors, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from deep.

With fellow point guard D’Angelo Russell facing a decision concerning his player option for the 2024-25 season, there’s a chance the Lakers will need to add some help at the position this offseason.

The fact that some members of the organization might be split on the idea of adding Paul is an interesting reality, and it forces one to wonder what L.A.’s most prominent decision-makers think of the possibility.

The Lakers would have two 39-year-olds on their roster if they were to add Paul (along with James), so age could be a concern. But L.A. would likely be hard-pressed to find a player who wants to win a championship more than Paul, as the future Hall of Famer is still trying to capture the first ring of his NBA career.

It figures to be a busy offseason for the Lakers, and this may be a topic they’ll have to give some thought in the near future.

