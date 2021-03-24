“Members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization are expected to receive a vaccine for COVID-19 this week, sources told ESPN,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne wrote. “It was not clear which players or staffers were planning to receive the vaccine as HIPAA regulations preclude anyone from the team commenting on the situation.”

The Lakers would join the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks as an organization that has acknowledged that some members are receiving the vaccine.

As the NBA and the world try to get through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a positive that the Lakers are able to have some people in their organization receive vaccinations.

Los Angeles spent the end of last season in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble and was able to come away with the NBA title.

However, players were forced to spend multiple months in the bubble and spent lots of time away from their friends and families.

This season, the Lakers are hoping to defend their title and are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.